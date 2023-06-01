Pak soldier martyred protecting polio team in NW

ISLAMABAD - A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom while protecting a polio team in North Waziristan on Wednesday. The ISPR said that on 31 May 2023, terrorists attempted to disrupt the ongoing po­lio campaign by firing on the members of a polio team, employed in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District.

The security forces, deputed to provide protec­tion to the polio team, effectively engaged terror­ists, ensuring safety of all members of the team and extricated them unharmed.

However, during the fire exchange between the security forces and the terrorists, Sepoy Saqib Ur Rehman (age 25 years, resident of district Mar­dan) sacrificed his life in the line of duty.

Sanitization of the area was carried out to elimi­nate any terrorists found in the area, according to the ISPR. It further stated that the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the men­ace of terrorism and such sacrifices of the brave soldiers further strengthen their resolve.