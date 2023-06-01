Thursday, June 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pak students clinch 2nd, 3rd positions in ICT contest

INP
June 01, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

Islamabad    -    Students from Pakistan won the second and third prizes in the Network Track and third prizes in the Innovation Track at the Huawei Information Communication Technology (ICT) Competition 2022- 2023 Global Final concluded on May 27 at Huawei Headquarters in Shenzhen, China.

Before the final, more than 120,000 students from more than 2,000 universities in 74 countries and regions around the world took part in the ICT Competition, said a Huawei statement, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

The winners of the second prize in the Network Track comprised of Muhammad Faeez, Asad Anwer and Faheem Yar Khuhawar from Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro and Maryam Fareed from Lahore College for Women University while the team made of Fatima Shafique from Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro, Eman Yaqoob from Lahore College for Women University, Umar Raza from FAS T University Islamabad and Muhammad Zubair from University of Engineering and Technology Lahore bagged the third prize in the same category, among other teams globally.

Two gunned down by rivals over land dispute

Additionally, both Team Glam from Pakistan comprising Hasan Ali Khattak, Moaaz Tameer and Sidra Farooqui and Team Quran Ustads comprising Minhal Zafar, Hyder Ali, Muhammad Shaheer and Noor-ul-Ain from FAS T – National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, Islamabad won the third prize in the Innovation Track, among other teams globally.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1685507219.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023