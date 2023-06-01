Pakistan FM to attend royal wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein today

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is set attend the royal wedding in Jordan today (Thursday).

Jordan Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, 28, and Rajwa Alseif, 29, who is a Saudi national, are to be married on Thursday at a palace wedding in Jordan, a Western-allied monarchy that has been a bastion of stability for decades as Middle East turmoil has lapped at its borders.

The families have not said how the couple met or provided any details about their courtship. They were formally engaged at a traditional ceremony in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, in August 2022 that was attended by senior members of Jordan’s royal family.

The bride and groom are destined to become a power couple in the Middle East, forging a new bond between Jordan and Saudi Arabia as the latter seeks to transform itself into a regional power broker.

The Pakistani foreign minister will head to Iraq after attending the royal wedding ceremony.

“During the visit, the Foreign Minister will meet with Iraqi leadership, and hold detailed meeting with his counterpart,” the FO said.

Important agreements will also be signed during the visit.

FM Bilawal is undertaking this visit at the invitation of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Iraq, Dr. Fuad Hussein.