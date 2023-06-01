Thursday, June 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan FM to attend royal wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein today

Pakistan FM to attend royal wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein today
Web Desk
10:08 AM | June 01, 2023
National

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is set attend the royal wedding in Jordan today (Thursday).

Jordan Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, 28, and Rajwa Alseif, 29, who is a Saudi national, are to be married on Thursday at a palace wedding in Jordan, a Western-allied monarchy that has been a bastion of stability for decades as Middle East turmoil has lapped at its borders.

The families have not said how the couple met or provided any details about their courtship. They were formally engaged at a traditional ceremony in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, in August 2022 that was attended by senior members of Jordan’s royal family.

The bride and groom are destined to become a power couple in the Middle East, forging a new bond between Jordan and Saudi Arabia as the latter seeks to transform itself into a regional power broker.

The Pakistani foreign minister will head to Iraq after attending the royal wedding ceremony.

“During the visit, the Foreign Minister will meet with Iraqi leadership, and hold detailed meeting with his counterpart,” the FO said.

Two gunned down by rivals over land dispute

Important agreements will also be signed during the visit.

FM Bilawal is undertaking this visit at the invitation of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Iraq, Dr. Fuad Hussein.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1685592833.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023