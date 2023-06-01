Thursday, June 01, 2023
Past in Perspective

“Sometimes justice is better served by those 

who have experienced the pain”

–Mark W Boyer

Jeff Douchet was a 25-year-old karate instructor who took 11-year-old Jody Plauche on a 15-minute car ride towards the West Coast. He went the extra mile to avoid suspicion for the kidnapping and shaved his beard and dyed Jody’s hair before checking into a hotel room. There, he raped the child repeatedly after which he allowed him to call him parents. He returned to his family but while Doucet was being brought back from the airport, Jody’s father Gary decided to take justice into his own hands. He waited near a telephone booth from where, one Doucet was passing, shot him in the head with a .38 revolver.

