PM meeting with Iranian President to make Pak-Iran relation more cordial: CM Advisor

QUETTA - Adviser to Chief Minister Baloch­isan on Information Haji Mitha Khan Kakar on Wednesday said meeting between Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi would make friendly relations of both the countries more cordial.

He expressed these views while talking to Iran’s Deputy Consul General, Fereydoun Per­lorin who called on him at his residence, said a handout is­sued here.

Director General (DG) of Kha­na-e- Farhang Quetta, Syed Abul Hasan Meeri was also present.

The advisor said that exchang­es of delegations at cultural, journalistic and governments’ levels were necessary to make Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations more stable.

He lauded the improvement in relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran and termed it in the in­terest of the Muslim world.

Fereydoun Perlorin said that Iran was always ready to provide electricity and gas facilities to Pakistan.

“Businessmen and parlia­mentarians can play a key role in increasing the volume of trade between the two coun­tries,” he said, adding that launching direct flights from Quetta to Tehran and Mashhad and improving the Quetta-Taf­tan railway track would bene­fit people, including business­men and visitors.