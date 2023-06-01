PM Shehbaz calls for agriculture reforms to cut import bill

Shehbaz Sharif says practical steps should be incorporated in fiscal budget to fully convert tube wells on solar energy n Directs authorities to establish small fruit processing, pulping units in villages.

LAHORE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday stressed upon tak­ing practical and permanent steps over the agriculture re­forms and said that the govern­ment would improve the rural economy through the value ad­dition of agri-production.

The prime minister chaired a high-level meeting on the fiscal budget 2023-24 proposals re­garding the agriculture sector, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister observed that agriculture sector was the backbone of the national econ­omy and the country’s progress was not possible without inno­vations in this sector. He said that due to the incumbent gov­ernment’s Kisan package, a re­cord wheat yield was achieved in the current season.

During the meeting, the prime minister was apprised in details of the agriculture reforms during the previous one year. Due to PM’s special Kisan Package, the provision of loans to farm­ers on affordable terms was not only ensured but due to supply of timely fertilizers and quality seeds, the country also achieved the bumper wheat crop, exceed­ing the previous production in the last ten years.

Under the prime minister’s directive, the best-supporting prices over different crops led to the prosperity of farmers which would also boost the upcoming crops, it was added. The prime minister also directed for direct provision of subsidy to farmers on fertilizers. He said that the provision of quality seeds, latest machinery, extension services and for agriculture research, re­sources would be allocated in the fiscal budget.

The prime minister said that practical steps should be incor­porated in the fiscal budget for complete conversion of agricul­ture tube wells on solar energy.

The prime minister was also informed about the internation­al quality seeds, import of semen for animals breeding, function­ing of the agriculture institu­tions and implementation over Kisan package.

The meeting was briefed over the National Oil Seed Policy whose objective was to reduce dependence over import of edible oil by provision of quality seed.

Automatic Seed Certification and Track and Trace System were being introduced for the provision of quality seed, it was further added. The prime minis­ter terming the proposals of ex­perts as very useful, directed his Adviser Ahad Khan Cheema to form two sub-committees to give final shape to budget pro­posals regarding the agriculture sector. These committees would be tasked to give concrete shape to innovations in this sector, mechanization, provision of quality seeds, direct provision of subsidy to farmers on fertil­izers, solarization of tube wells and policy measures.

The committees, for the pur­pose of export in agriculture sector, would also ensure the linking of value addition and ag­riculture production with the global value chains so that the production of farmers could be timely supplied to the interna­tional markets.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Muham­mad Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaul­lah, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Ahsan Iqbal, Engineer Khurram Dast­agir, Makhdoom Murtaza Mah­mood, PM’s adviser Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister of State Dr Musadiq Malik, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, PM’s Special Assistants Tariq Bajwa, Jehanzaib Khan, Tariq Pasha, governor State Bank of Pakistan, chairman FBR and other high officials. Besides, different prominent experts and farmers in modern agriculture also attended the meeting.

The prime minister regretted that the previous government had intentionally destroyed the agriculture research institu­tions which were established by them and directed for the im­mediate functioning of the Agri­culture Policy Institute.

He observed that during the current year, they had ensured the prosperity of farmers by ex­tending the best support price on wheat, cotton and sugarcane.

The prime minister also di­rected to the establishment of small fruit processing and pulping units in the villages. “The government will make the country self-sufficient in edible oil by increasing its pro­duction. With autarky in edible oil and other food grains, the dependence on import will de­crease, besides it will result in saving of precious foreign re­serves,” a press release in Urdu language quoted the prime minister as saying.

The government would en­sure the provision of timely loans to farmers on easy terms, he further added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minis­ter Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said Pakistan great­ly valued its cordial and broad-based relations with Belarus.

He also affirmed Pakistan’s commitment towards building mutually beneficial cooperation with Belarus in all areas, includ­ing economic, agriculture, sci­ence and technology, informa­tion technology, education, and culture domains.

The prime minister received Foreign Minister of Belarus Ser­gei Aleinik, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Foreign Minister Aleinik con­veyed the warm greetings of President Lukashenko to the prime minister, while highlight­ing that Belarus regarded Paki­stan as an important country in the region and appreciated its efforts to promote regional peace and stability.

The prime minister also briefed the foreign minister on the human rights violations by India in the Indian Illegally Oc­cupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Noting that Pakistan and Be­larus would be commemorating the 30th anniversary of the es­tablishment of their diplomat­ic relations in 2024, the prime minister welcomed continued high-level exchanges and en­gagement. In this regard, he also reiterated his invitation to the Belarusian president to un­dertake a visit to Pakistan, at his earliest convenience.