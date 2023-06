ISLAMABAD - In­terior Minister Rana Sanaul­lah said Wednesday that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had the right to get relief from the fab­ricated cases against him and expressed his confidence that Nawaz Sharif will return home soon to lead the party for the general election 2023 cam­paign. “Innocent Nawaz Shar­if should be granted the oppor­tunity to plead his case before a court,” he said in a TV talk show.