Thursday, June 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest fleeing suspect in Faisalabad

Our Staff Reporter
June 01, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   Faisalabad police on Wednesday rearrested the accused within few hours after he escaped from police custody.

The police said that Madina Town police had arrested an ac­cused Usman Sharif wanted in a robbery case and brought him to District Court for his appearance before a court but the accused managed to escape from police custody.

Talking serious no­tice of the incident, CPO Usman Akram Gondal immediately suspended two police officials including ASI Arshad Jameel and Mu­harrar Ansar on the charge of their negli­gence and directed for departmental inquiry after registration of a case against them. 

The CPO also con­stituted a team under supervision of Super­intendent Police (SP) Madina Town, Hafiz Kamran and directed to ensure arrest of the es­capee within 12 hours. 

The team worked on scientific lines and re­arrested the accused, while further investiga­tion was underway.

Two gunned down by rivals over land dispute

FACTORY SEALED, SPURIOUS BEVERAGE SEIZED

The Punjab Food Au­thority (PFA) sealed a beverage factory and confiscated heavy quan­tity of spurious bever­age and other items. 

A PFA spokesperson said on Wednesday that the PFA conducted a raid on Jaranwala Road in Zubair Colony where spurious beverages were prepared by us­ing chemical and other items which were inju­rious to health. 

The team confiscated 240-litre spurious fruit drinks with 2 mixing tanks, cylinders, 2.5 ki­logramme fake labels, empty bottles, chemical colours, artificial fla­vours and bogus pack­ing and label material.

The team sent sam­ples to a laboratory for analysis and sealed the factory.

MAN KILLED, SON INJURED IN ROAD ACCIDENT

A man was killed and his son was injured as a speeding bus hit their motorcycle near Dhano­la seim pull, Millat Road here on Wednesday.

Arrangements at BISE marking centre lauded

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1685507219.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023