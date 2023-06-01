Police arrest fleeing suspect in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad police on Wednesday rearrested the accused within few hours after he escaped from police custody.

The police said that Madina Town police had arrested an ac­cused Usman Sharif wanted in a robbery case and brought him to District Court for his appearance before a court but the accused managed to escape from police custody.

Talking serious no­tice of the incident, CPO Usman Akram Gondal immediately suspended two police officials including ASI Arshad Jameel and Mu­harrar Ansar on the charge of their negli­gence and directed for departmental inquiry after registration of a case against them.

The CPO also con­stituted a team under supervision of Super­intendent Police (SP) Madina Town, Hafiz Kamran and directed to ensure arrest of the es­capee within 12 hours.

The team worked on scientific lines and re­arrested the accused, while further investiga­tion was underway.

FACTORY SEALED, SPURIOUS BEVERAGE SEIZED

The Punjab Food Au­thority (PFA) sealed a beverage factory and confiscated heavy quan­tity of spurious bever­age and other items.

A PFA spokesperson said on Wednesday that the PFA conducted a raid on Jaranwala Road in Zubair Colony where spurious beverages were prepared by us­ing chemical and other items which were inju­rious to health.

The team confiscated 240-litre spurious fruit drinks with 2 mixing tanks, cylinders, 2.5 ki­logramme fake labels, empty bottles, chemical colours, artificial fla­vours and bogus pack­ing and label material.

The team sent sam­ples to a laboratory for analysis and sealed the factory.

MAN KILLED, SON INJURED IN ROAD ACCIDENT

A man was killed and his son was injured as a speeding bus hit their motorcycle near Dhano­la seim pull, Millat Road here on Wednesday.