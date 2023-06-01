Police arrest fleeing suspect in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad police on Wednesday rearrested the accused within few hours after he escaped from police custody.
The police said that Madina Town police had arrested an accused Usman Sharif wanted in a robbery case and brought him to District Court for his appearance before a court but the accused managed to escape from police custody.
Talking serious notice of the incident, CPO Usman Akram Gondal immediately suspended two police officials including ASI Arshad Jameel and Muharrar Ansar on the charge of their negligence and directed for departmental inquiry after registration of a case against them.
The CPO also constituted a team under supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Madina Town, Hafiz Kamran and directed to ensure arrest of the escapee within 12 hours.
The team worked on scientific lines and rearrested the accused, while further investigation was underway.
FACTORY SEALED, SPURIOUS BEVERAGE SEIZED
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a beverage factory and confiscated heavy quantity of spurious beverage and other items.
A PFA spokesperson said on Wednesday that the PFA conducted a raid on Jaranwala Road in Zubair Colony where spurious beverages were prepared by using chemical and other items which were injurious to health.
The team confiscated 240-litre spurious fruit drinks with 2 mixing tanks, cylinders, 2.5 kilogramme fake labels, empty bottles, chemical colours, artificial flavours and bogus packing and label material.
The team sent samples to a laboratory for analysis and sealed the factory.
MAN KILLED, SON INJURED IN ROAD ACCIDENT
A man was killed and his son was injured as a speeding bus hit their motorcycle near Dhanola seim pull, Millat Road here on Wednesday.