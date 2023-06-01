Police clueless about robbers who burgled house of AC HQ Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi-The police investigators are still clueless about the gang of robbers suspected to have burgled house of the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Headquarters (HQ) Rawalpindi located at heavily guarded Civil Lines, informed sources on Wednesday.

Though, the forensic experts of Punjab police have visited crime scene besides collecting finger prints and CCTV footages yet they failed in tracing out the gang of robbers, they said.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi had also taken notice of house robbery and directed SP Potohar Division to trace out robbers, sources said.

AC HQs Rawalpindi Zunaira Aftab had lodged a complaint with Police Station (PS) Civil Lines stating she is residing in a government alloted house located near Excise and Taxation Office. She added she went her native village Kamalia on April 19, 2023 while locking her official residence. “I found the lock of door of house, drawers and cupboard opened upon my return on 28/5/2023 and all the house luggage was scattered here and there,” the complainant said adding that unknown robbers pilfered 3 tolas of gold ornaments and saving certificates worth Rs 250,000 from the house.

AC HQ Zunaira Aftab appealed police to register case against the robbers involved in burgling her house.

Taking action, police has registered a case against the robbers under section 380 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and The Offence Against Property (ENFR Of Hudood Ordinance 1979-14 and 1979-6) and began investigation, sources said.

A senior police officer told The Nation that special raiding teams have been constituted by the CPO tasking them to trace out robbers involved in committing robbery in house of a female government officer living in Civil Lines. He said that a case has also been registered against the robbers. He said police had obtained CCTV footage from crime scene to identify the robbers.