Police raid residence of Sheikh Rashid in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-President Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has accused a team of Islamabad police of carrying an illegal raid on his residence in federal capital, injuring two servants and stealing two bullet proof vehicles and other valuables, informed sources on Wednesday.

The applicant also alleged that police are raiding his residence following the orders of Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah and asked for registration of criminal case against the police raiding party besides providing him protection as his life is under danger, they said.

The application was filed with Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan by Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Khan, the close aide of former premier Imran Khan.

Police accepted the complaint of senior politician for inquiry, sources said.

According to sources, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Khan, the former interior minister, tendered an application with capital city police chief in which he stated that a police team of Kohsar Circle, under command of SHO Shafqat Faiz, SDPO and SP along with Rangers and 80 men in civvies stormed into his house located at F-7/4 by smashing the main gate and conducted search of the rooms. He alleged that police ransacked the house and placed his servants Mohsin, Nazar Muhammad and Ashfaq Ahmed under severe torture that caused fracture in arm of Mohsin and multiple bruises on body of Ashfaq. He said police raided his house in his absence.

He accused raiding police party of stealing two of his bullet proof vehicles, a gun and other valuables. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed mentioned in the application that police raided his house without any reason while there was no case registered against him. “Courts grant me bails in bogus cases lodged earlier with police on behest of government. Despite of that the police are harrasing and raiding his house on orders of Rana Sana Ullah, the federal Interior Minister said adding that his life is in danger due to victimisation campaign by the government. He asked police to register case against police officers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies and to arrest them.