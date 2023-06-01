PTI leaders in rush to meet JKT as Qureshi ‘stands with Imran’

ISLAMABAD - Leading business tycoon and senior politician Jahangir Khan Tareen who is in the federal cap­ital these days has been holding meetings with a number of pol­iticians and former PTI MNAs in order to formally invite them into his own faction of the PTI.

Credible sources told The Na­tion that former PTI leader Fir­dos Ashiq Awan called on Tareen at his residence in Islamabad and discussed the prevailing sit­uation and possible creation of a new faction of PTI under the leadership of Mr Tareen.

Both leaders discussed var­ious proposals including the possibility of a new party and how more leaders could be inducted into it. Former minister Jamal from erst­while FATA also called on Ja­hangir Khan Tareen and dis­cussed various options to join his group. Zar Gul Khan, for­mer PTI MPAs from Manseh­ra, also called on JKT and dis­cussed the political situation with him. Sources said JKT is closely watching and mon­itoring PTI politics includ­ing former PTI leaders meet­ings with Shah Mahmood Qureshi in jail. Both JKT and Shah Mahmood Qureshi used to be arch rivals within PTI. Meanwhile Zain Qureshi son of Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a press statement in Is­lamabad rejected the notion that his father SMQ is leav­ing PTI. “We stand with PTI and its chairman Imran Khan firmly”, Zain Qureshi said in a statement after a meeting of Fawad Ch and other leaders with Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. “Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been doing politics of princi­ple and service to the people”, Mr Zain said. He said no posi­tion or greed could buy Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the pre­vailing situation. He said he and his father are with PTI and Imran Khan and would remain with him even to­morrow. According to sourc­es, Shah Mahmood Qureshi told messengers who met him that PTI should not be banned as the party has got proper district wise strong structure and has nationwide presence, therefore possible banning by the government would be a big political loss. He also stressed the need for resumption of dialogue be­tween the PTI and the gov­ernment. The messengers are expected to meet him again after conveying his message to the power corridor.