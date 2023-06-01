PTI leaders in rush to meet JKT as Qureshi ‘stands with Imran’

ISLAMABAD - Leading business tycoon and senior politician Jahangir Khan Tareen who is in the federal capital these days has been holding meetings with a number of politicians and former PTI MNAs in order to formally invite them into his own faction of the PTI.
Credible sources told The Nation that former PTI leader Firdos Ashiq Awan called on Tareen at his residence in Islamabad and discussed the prevailing situation and possible creation of a new faction of PTI under the leadership of Mr Tareen.
Both leaders discussed various proposals including the possibility of a new party and how more leaders could be inducted into it. Former minister Jamal from erstwhile FATA also called on Jahangir Khan Tareen and discussed various options to join his group. Zar Gul Khan, former PTI MPAs from Mansehra, also called on JKT and discussed the political situation with him. Sources said JKT is closely watching and monitoring PTI politics including former PTI leaders meetings with Shah Mahmood Qureshi in jail. Both JKT and Shah Mahmood Qureshi used to be arch rivals within PTI. Meanwhile Zain Qureshi son of Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a press statement in Islamabad rejected the notion that his father SMQ is leaving PTI. “We stand with PTI and its chairman Imran Khan firmly”, Zain Qureshi said in a statement after a meeting of Fawad Ch and other leaders with Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. “Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been doing politics of principle and service to the people”, Mr Zain said. He said no position or greed could buy Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the prevailing situation. He said he and his father are with PTI and Imran Khan and would remain with him even tomorrow. According to sources, Shah Mahmood Qureshi told messengers who met him that PTI should not be banned as the party has got proper district wise strong structure and has nationwide presence, therefore possible banning by the government would be a big political loss. He also stressed the need for resumption of dialogue between the PTI and the government. The messengers are expected to meet him again after conveying his message to the power corridor.