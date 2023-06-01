Quit for good!

This year’s theme for World No Tobacco Day is “We Need Food, Not Tobacco” which aims to raise awareness about growing nutritious crops instead of tobacco. According to the World Health Organisation, around 3.5 million hectares of land is used for growing tobacco each year and, also contributing to deforestation of 200 000 hectares a year. This is one more reason for tobacco- users to quit and help save lives. Moreover, tobacco cultivation harms the environment with huge amounts of carbon dioxide emissions and deforestation, which means that smoking essentially harms everyone.

Tobacco is the largest preventable risk factor for four major non-communicable diseases, including cancers. Nearly 9 out of 10 lung cancers deaths are caused by smoking cigarettes or second- hand smoke exposure. Smoking can cause cancer in a variety of areas such lung, trachea, bronchus, oropharynx, nose and sinuses, larynx, oesophagus, liver, pancreas, stomach, kidney, ovary, bladder, cervix, colon and rectum, and some types of leukaemia. The Shaukat Khanum Cancer Registry, over the past almost three decades, shows that cancers linked with tobacco use remained in the list of top ten most common cancers across our facilities. It is important to remember that tobacco in all its forms is dangerous and addictive, including smoking cigarettes, cigars, hookah (water- pipe), sheesha, paan, gutka, etc. Smoking can also pose a great threat to your family and friends as second-hand smoke also contains hundreds of cancer causing chemicals. For women, smoking can lead to infertility, birth complications and miscarriage.

Quitting is not one moment but it is a journey. According to the WHO, around 780 million people in the world want to quit but only 30% of them have access to the tools that can help them do so. Let us discuss some important factors that may help you to get to the finish line of your goal to quitting. When embarking on your quit journey, it is important to find your reason to quit. It could be your health, health of your loved ones, the financial impact, or the environmental impact.

Once you have established a clear reason to quit, the next step is to identify your triggers that lead to it. Some specific situations, activities, feelings, social setting and environment can be potential triggers. Identify your highest craving level and your triggers. Then try to break that association. For example, if you crave it when you are alone in the morning, distract yourself for that period. Keep a craving journal, how intense it is, in what situation you are and how did you feel after smoking.

Our family, friends and colleagues play an important role in shaping our environment that can either support a quit-attempt or discourage it. Find your support system, make them aware of your quit plan. Tell them what you need from them to help you in your quit journey. Surrounding yourself with people who will encourage you through this very important journey of your life facilitate quitting. Ask friends to create smoke-free zone around you and to avoid smoking near you or you can ask them to start quit journey together.

You can also seek professional help to support you quit. This can be in the form of behavioural therapy from a psychologist where you learn techniques to quit or a prescription based nicotine therapy or other appropriate medication by a doctor. Avoid e-cigarettes that contain chemicals that can cause inflammation in your lungs, may affect the heart, and also, keeps you dependent on nicotine. The FDA in US has not found any e-cigarettes to be safe or effective in helping smokers quit. Therefore, it is best not to consider e-cigarettes as a replacement or a lifestyle habit after quitting tobacco.

In Pakistan, quitting is also challenging because the majority of our population does not have easy access to support, there are limited smoking cession clinics and we lack national toll-free quit line. However, health professionals can play an important role towards bridging this gap. According to the National Guidelines on Smoking Cessation and recommendations by WHO, physicians can follow the 5 A’s approach. First, ask about tobacco use while taking a patient’s history. Second, advise to quit. Third, assess willingness of patients to quit. Fourth, assist in quit attempt. Fifth, arrange follow-up on tobacco use. A systematic approach by incorporating such interventions in primary healthcare services can be an effective and long-term solution towards cessation efforts.

At the individual level and at the organisation level, we can take steps to make our environment smoke-free. Organisations can make their premises tobacco-free and prohibit the sale or promotion of tobacco products on premises.

If you are unsuccessful in your first attempt, try again. Remember, that it is a journey that requires self-discipline and strategy. Learn from your attempt and evaluate what works best for you and then give it another try because quitting is possible—you CAN quit for good!

by nosheen qureshi

– The writer is Senior Clinical Psychologist, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Lahore