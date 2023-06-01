Railways launches cleanliness campaign in Lahore division

LAHORE - The Pakistan Railways Lahore Division has launched a spe­cial cleanliness campaign in which all big railway stations including Lahore railway sta­tion is being cleaned to pro­vide a better environment to the passengers. According to the PR spokesperson on Wednesday, big and crowded railway stations are being fo­cused in the campaign. At the Lahore railway station, main porch, all platforms, wait­ing rooms and halls, railway yard, overhead pedestrian bridges and stairs are being specially cleaned and washed with water and detergent.