Thursday, June 01, 2023
Railways launches cleanliness campaign in Lahore division

Staff Reporter
June 01, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -   The Pakistan Railways Lahore Division has launched a spe­cial cleanliness campaign in which all big railway stations including Lahore railway sta­tion is being cleaned to pro­vide a better environment to the passengers. According to the PR spokesperson on Wednesday, big and crowded railway stations are being fo­cused in the campaign. At the Lahore railway station, main porch, all platforms, wait­ing rooms and halls, railway yard, overhead pedestrian bridges and stairs are being specially cleaned and washed with water and detergent.

