Sardar Tanveer demands legal action against Imran, miscreants

LAHORE - Former Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Iyas Khan on Wednesday condemned attack on Jinnah House and demanded to take legal action against Imran Khan and other miscreants under the Army Act. Talking to the media after visiting the Jinnah House (Crops Com­mander’s House) in Lahore Cantt, the for­mer AJK premier said that Imran Khan has prepared a group of social media activists, in the country and abroad, adding that he knew where from they were being paid. Sar­dar Tanveer Iyas said that it was a great trag­edy that a special place, having an historical background and attached to the leader of the nation Quaid-e-Azam (RA) was attacked, looted and burnt. He mentioned that the Pak­istan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has nothing to show a single project of his 3.5 years tenure as Prime Minister but had committed a crime and terrorism by wear­ing the dress of a politician, saying that the biggest crime of Imran Khan was that he had contaminated the brains of a genera­tion by continuously telling lies about the political and military leadership. Former PM AJK said that so called political leader Imran Khan played with the emotions of youth. He said that it was the army which approached to every difficulty or disaster, and we as politician could not establish a single department of civil defence to meet these challenges. “I have much information against Imran Khan and in coming days, I am going to reveal”, he concluded.