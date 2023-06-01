Scientists urged to introduce, high-yielding crops in KP

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Abdul Haleem Qasuria emphasizes the crucial role of agricultural scientists in introducing modern and high-yielding crops in the province.

During a meeting with agricultural officers and scientists at the Agriculture Research Center Tarnab Peshawar, the minister stressed the need for adopting modern scientific methods and effectively communicating the research achievements to landowners. Upon his arrival, he was warmly welcomed by the officials of the agriculture department and local authorities.

The minister conducted an extensive inspection of various research fields at the Agricultural Research Center Tarnab, demonstrating a keen interest in the province’s ongoing agricultural research aimed at developing and enhancing commodity productivity. He urged that the efforts and findings of these research initiatives be effectively communicated and implemented by the landowners. Recognizing the fertile agricultural land in the province as a blessing, he highlighted the potential for increased crop growth and emphasized the importance of adopting modern scientific methods employed by developed nations to achieve greater success in the agricultural sector.