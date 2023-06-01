Thursday, June 01, 2023
Security forces kill two terrorists in S Waziristan

Our Staff Reporter
June 01, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -    The security forces killed two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan on Wednesday.

The ISPR said that on May 31 2023, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Dossali, South Waziristan District on reported presence of terrorists.

During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the security forces and terrorists, resulting in the death of two terrorists. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists who, according to the ISPR, remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

Sanitisation of the area was also carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Locals of the area have appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism, said the ISPR further.

