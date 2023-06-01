US President Donald Trump stands to become the first American president to be indicted on criminal charges. The American public is in a state of shock, attempting to come to terms with what this development means for their country. However, for Pakistan, the idea of political leaders being labeled as “criminals” is not a foreign one. The country has had its own share of political turmoil and corruption allegations, leading to popular leaders being labeled as criminals some even being tried and hanged accordingly

However, despite this familiarity, it is important to take a step back and examine the gravity of such allegations. It paints a grim picture, akin to an Orwellian dystopia, where politicians prioritize their personal interests over the well-being of the public they were elected to serve. The situation then begs the question of whether true democracy can thrive in a society where criminality and politics run parallel?

In many countries, criminal charges have not prevented individuals from holding high office, but this does not mean that such actions should be deemed acceptable. It is perhaps then easiest to accept that allegations of criminality are almost inevitable in the world of politics. Pakistan has its own history of a former Prime Minister being executed in what is now deemed a case of judicial murder, yet the country moved on. On the other hand, while America may strive to be the shining beacon of democracy in an unruly world, the truth is that American politics is just as smeared with criminal charges as any other nation in the world.

A recent survey concluded that one out of every six Americans believes that politics played atleast some role in President Trump’s indictment. This raises the question of what precedent this sets for politics around the world. If an American president can face criminal charges, it begs the question of whether such charges against senior officeholders are legitimate rather than part of elaborate political conspiracies. For if America can fall prey to criminals in offices, what hope do the rest of us have?

It is not all grim however with many around the world hailing this event as a potential catalyst for change. This groundbreaking development has the potential to set new standards of accountability and fairness in political systems around the world, heralding a new era of transparency and ethical conduct. By setting higher standards of impartiality, transparency, and ethical conduct, this development could inspire greater trust in political institutions and leaders around the world.

However, a mere disqualification from office may not be enough to address the issue at hand. In fact, the Constitution of Pakistan already sets a high standard for those seeking public office, yet we have witnessed numerous instances where criminal charges did not deter individuals from being deemed “sadiq” and “ameen”. It also remains crucial to recognize the importance of implementing a hierarchical system of punishments within the political realm. Not all crimes are equal and as such should not be treated equally. It is necessary to consider the severity of the offense and potential for rehabilitation when determining appropriate consequences. A blanket disqualification for every offense can have the unintended consequence of diminishing the severity of certain actions. This approach may make the punishment appear less serious and fail to properly account for the varying degrees of wrongdoing.

The question of why exactly are President Trump’s actions so much more heinous than those of Nixon and Clinton is a complex one, and likely involves a range of factors beyond just the specific allegations against each individual. However, it does remain clear that politics played a role in Trump’s indictment, with many believing that the situation in America was eerily reminiscent of Mr.Khan’s dilemmas here in Pakistan where the establishment in power sought to deal with both of them before ‘fair’ elections.

Despite data suggesting otherwise, the perception of political motivations behind the indictment remains strong.

This raises larger questions about the role of politics in criminal proceedings, and the extent to which political considerations should be allowed to influence such processes. While it is important to hold leaders accountable for any criminal acts they may have committed, it is equally important to ensure that such charges are not being used as a political tool to undermine opponents or advance particular agendas.

Moving forward, it will be important for political systems around the world to establish clear and transparent guidelines for handling criminal allegations against leaders, and to work to build public trust in the integrity of these processes. Only by doing so can we ensure that justice is being served in a fair and impartial manner, and that political considerations do not undermine the fundamental principles of democracy and the rule of law.