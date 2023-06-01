Sindh govt announces solarisation of govt offices

KARACHI-Sindh government announced to shift major hospitals to solar power as a part of the provincial government’s solar power plan. Provincial Minister of Sindh for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh inaugurated the solar power park in Karachi Press Club.

The 60KV solar power project will meet 90 percent power needs of the press club. He said that the government buildings, prisons and schools will also be shifted to solar power and end electricity load shedding in Sindh.

The provincial minister maintained that the PDM government is trying to take Pakistan out of the economic crisis. He criticized the PTI government for creating hurdles in power projects of Sindh and claimed that PPP will win the next elections. Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed to convert all the federal government buildings in Islamabad to solar power within seven weeks.

The prime minister directed concerned officials to complete the project within a fixed period of seven weeks. In a meeting, the PM said that he won’t tolerate any delay in measures for decreasing the country’s dependence on imported fuel.

Shehbaz Sharif was also directed for launching solarization work of the federal government’s buildings in other parts of the country.