Thursday, June 01, 2023
Sindh Govt bans use of CNG cylinders in public, private vehicles

Sindh Govt bans use of CNG cylinders in public, private vehicles
Web Desk
12:09 PM | June 01, 2023
National

The Sindh government has banned use of CNG cylinders in public and private vehicles to ensure safety of passengers.

Motorway police, traffic police, district administration and officers concerned have been directed to take action against violators.

