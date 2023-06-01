Sindh Govt bans use of CNG cylinders in public, private vehicles

The Sindh government has banned use of CNG cylinders in public and private vehicles to ensure safety of passengers.
Motorway police, traffic police, district administration and officers concerned have been directed to take action against violators.
