Thursday, June 01, 2023
Sindh govt to modernise transport system to facilitate masses: Sharjeel

Agencies
June 01, 2023
KARACHI    -    Sindh Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Memon has said that the provincial gov­ernment will modernize the transport system of the province to provide latest travelling facilities of the masses. Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Wednesday, he said that the CNG kits from school vans will also be removed to ensure the safety of students. Sharjeel Memon further stated a separate force of the transport depart­ment on the pattern of motorway police would be formed in the province to ensure implemen­tation of related rules and regulations in the public and private transport sector. He said the peoples Bus service would now be extended to Shikarpur, Mirpur Khas and other districts of the province after its successful launch in Karachi, Hy­derabad, Larkana and Sukkur.

