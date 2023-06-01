‘Situation is rather alarming’ as shelling continues in Belgorod, says Kremlin

MOSCOW-The Kremlin is concerned about the situation in Belgorod, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told CNN in a regular call with journalists on Wednesday. “We are indeed concerned about this situation, shelling of civilian objects continues there,” Peskov said.

“In this case, too, by the way, we have not heard a single word of condemnation from any one from the collective West, so far. The situation is rather alarming. Measures are being taken.” His comments come after the town of Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod region was hit by a “massive strike,” injuring four people, Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram Wednesday. Eight apartment buildings, four private homes, a school and two administrative buildings were all damaged in the shelling, according to Gladkov.

Gladkov also said that children will be evacuated out of Shebekino and Grayvoron, with the first 300 taken today to Voronezh.

“Two were promptly taken to a hospital in Belgorod,” Gladkov said. “The man has shrapnel wounds to the neck and back, the condition is serious, the woman has shrapnel wounds to the arm and forearm.

Doctors are now conducting all the necessary examinations.” Gladkov earlier reported that one woman was injured in shelling of the region, which borders northeastern Ukraine Children will be evacuated from Shebekino and the border town of Grayvoron, with the first 300 taken on Wednesday further east to the town of Voronezh, he added. On Tuesday, Gladkov reported dozens of strikes by Ukrainian mortar and artillery fire in several areas of Belgorod. One person was killed and two others were injured in an attack on a temporary accommodation center, he said. It comes after a group of anti-Putin Russian nationals, who are aligned with the Ukrainian army, claimed responsibility for an attack in Belgorod last week. The Ukrainian government distanced itself from the Russian fighters, saying: “In Ukraine these units are part of defense and security forces. In Russia they are acting as independent entities.”