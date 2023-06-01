Special committee invites key officials for expert opinion on sending reference to SJC

ISLAMABAD - The special committee, tasked with preparing and forwarding reference to the Supreme Judi­cial Council, held a meeting yesterday and unani­mously decided to invite the Minister for Law and Justice, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, and the Attorney General for Pakistan.

The purpose of their attendance is to seek their expert opinions, which will guide the committee in its further proceedings.

During the meeting, Member of the National As­sembly (MNA) Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha was elected as the Chairman of the Special Committee. MNA Khurshid Ahmed Junejo proposed his name, which was seconded by the other committee members.

Following his election as Chairman, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha presided over the meeting. Each member of the Special Committee individually congratulated the newly elected Chairman and as­sured him of their full cooperation to ensure the smooth functioning of the committee.

Expressing gratitude to the members for their confidence in him, the Chairman pledged to con­duct the committee’s business with consensus. The Committee unanimously agreed to invite the Minister for Law & Justice, Minister for Parliamen­tary Affairs, and the Attorney General for Pakistan to the next meeting. Their expert opinions will play a crucial role in guiding the committee’s fu­ture actions.