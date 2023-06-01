Strategic plan needed to organise parking system in Lahore: Minister

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad has said thatthe traffic and parking system in a city was indicative of the discipline of it’s citizens. A strategic plan should be chalked out to organise the park­ing system in Lahore on the lines of developed countries. The minister was chairing a meeting to review the state of parking facilities in Lahore. Chief Ex­ecutive Officer of Lahore Parking Com­pany Bilal Feroze and other relevant officers participated in the meeting. The minister directed that the board of directors of Lahore Parking Company should be completed at the earliest for important decision making regard­ing parking facilities in the city. Strict action should be taken against illegal parking sites which had been causing hurdles to smooth flow of traffic and loss to the national exchequer by non depositing the revenue generated at these places, said the minister. Ibrahim Murad directed to work on different proposals for reorganizing the parking system including computerization and outsourcing of the parking company. He orderd for holding an inquiry into the complaints of irregularities in the affairs of the Lahore Parking Company. Taking notice of the five out of order computerized rotary machines used for parking in Lahore, the minister sought a report from the CEO of Lahore Parking Company about the causes for the break down of the machines.