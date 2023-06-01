Sydney Harbour Bridge to transform into spectacular football festival to celebrate FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, in collaboration with Destination NSW, has announced an exciting event set to take place on Sunday, 25 June. Sydney's iconic landmark, the Sydney Harbour Bridge, located on Gadigal land, will be transformed into a vibrant festival of football, marking 25 days until the official kick-off of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023.

The event on the Sydney Harbour Bridge, providing breathtaking views of the city and its glittering harbor, will be a free-to-attend celebration of football, culture, and community. Fans are encouraged to register to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, allowing them to walk, jog, or dance across the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge to the beat of Unity and music representing participating nations. Additionally, attendees will have the chance to engage with the tournament through a series of unique activations.

This awe-inspiring display of unity and inclusivity will witness the gathering of thousands of fans, grassroots football and multicultural communities, local and international football legends, FIFA and NSW Government representatives, and the tournament's Beyond Greatness Champions on one of the world's most recognizable landmarks.

"FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will be an extraordinary event and an unparalleled experience," remarked FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura. "On the renowned Sydney Harbour Bridge, the power of our game to bring people together will once again be showcased."

"This FIFA Women's World Cup promises to be an exceptional event and an experience of a lifetime. Sydney, with its vibrant culture and world-class attractions, is the perfect location to celebrate the upcoming tournament. The Sydney Harbour Bridge will serve as an ideal backdrop, uniting and inspiring our communities and delivering an enticing and distinctive experience that goes beyond greatness," added Samoura.

During the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023, Sydney will be alive with excitement as it hosts 11 matches across two venues. Destination NSW, the NSW Government's tourism and major events agency, has successfully secured these matches.

As a central destination throughout the tournament, Sydney will witness the opening match between Australia and the Republic of Ireland on July 20th. The city will also have the honor of hosting the final at Stadium Australia on August 20th, where the world champions will be crowned.

"The FIFA Women's World Cup is another monumental event for Sydney, attracting thousands of visitors from around the world and generating millions of dollars in visitor expenditure for the state," expressed Minister for Jobs and Tourism, John Graham. "NSW is fully prepared to welcome football fans, families, and visitors to Sydney, encouraging them to cheer on their favorite teams at one of the biggest tournaments in the world."

"Being part of this activation on our iconic bridge on 25 June is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, akin to hosting the first Women's World Cup south of the equator. I urge football fans to embrace this chance to help showcase our state and women's football to the world," Minister Graham continued.

On Sunday, 25 June, the Sydney Harbour Bridge will be closed to traffic from 4:00 am to 10:30 am (local time) for the FIFA Women's World Cup event. The Sydney Harbour Tunnel will remain open, but delays are expected. Trains will continue to operate across the bridge, and the footpath and cycleway will remain accessible. For further information regarding public transport, please visit transportnsw.info, and for details on road closures, visit livetraffic.com.