Tareen arrives in Lahore amid speculations of forming new political party

Tareen arrives in Lahore amid speculations of forming new political party
Web Desk
7:25 PM | June 01, 2023
National

Renowned political figure Jahangir Tareen arrived in Lahore on Thursday, amid speculation of forming a new national political party.

After a series of crucial meetings with influential personalities in the federal capital, Islamabad, Jahangir Tareen made his way to Lahore via a special aircraft.

Reliable sources have revealed that Mr Tareen engaged in discussions with approximately 30 prominent political figures during his three-day stay in Islamabad. These meetings are believed to have revolved around the prospects of establishing a new political entity.

Mr Tareen is expected to hold further talks with significant political figures in Lahore.

Jahangir Tareen, a prominent businessman and politician, previously held key positions in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

