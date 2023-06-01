Terror attacks up by 73pc in Pakistan since Taliban takeover

ISLAMABAD - The number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan has posted a phenomenal increase of 73 percent during the first 21 months, since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, as compared to the corresponding period of time before their takeover.
Overall, incidents of terrorist violence have significantly increased inside Pakistan since August 15, 2021 when the Taliban took control of Kabul. The number of people killed in the attacks in Pakistan from August 2021 to April 2023 (21 months) has also increased by 138 percent.
These are some of the key findings of the policy-oriented report titled “Pakistan’s Afghan Perspective and Policy Options”, launched by Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS) here at a local hotel. The report, which comprises significant recommendations for the policymakers, is the final outcome of extensive monitoring, research and analyses, and eight expert consultations the think tank has conducted since July 2021.
Experts on security and Afghan affairs, academics, lawmakers, journalists, students, and representatives of civil society, among others, attended the launch event. A brainstorming question answer session was held at the end of ceremony after experts delivered their speeches.
The report also says that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces have witnessed a marked impact of the Afghan situation in terms of terrorist violence, where the number of attacks during these 21 months surged by 92 percent and 81 percent, respectively. However, the number of terrorist attacks in Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad Capital Territory has posted a relative decline since the Taliban takeover as compared to corresponding 21 months pre-August 2021.
The report warns that these emerging trends of terrorism will only add to Pakistan’s persistent security challenge in terms of Taliban militancy in KP and the erstwhile tribal areas, Baloch nationalist insurgency in Balochistan, ethno-nationalist violence in Sindh, as well as growing religious extremism and radicalism. Deputy Head of Mission of the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Islamabad Dr. Maha Noor Khan speaking on the occasion said that Norway was one of the few countries of the world that has always supported “to continue to have dialogue with the (Afghan) Taliban.” She said that promoting conflict resolution and reconciliation was the central aspect of Norwegian foreign policy.
Expressing her concerns about the women’s situation in the war-torn country, she said that the Taliban government’s decision to deny women and girls of their right to education and work was a serious violation of human rights. “We underline the need for a more representative and inclusive government (in Afghanistan),” the deputy head of mission also said. Professor of Politics & International Relations at the Quaid-e-Azam University in Islamabad Dr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal said that all segments of the society had a consensus that Pakistan’s over five decades long Afghan policy needed to be revisited.