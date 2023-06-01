Three injured for resisting robbery attempt in Jhang

JHANG - Bandit injured three persons for resisting robbery in Jhang district, police confirmed on Wednesday. According to the media reports, Police said that the incident occurred in Chak-460 when a robber tried to loot some citizens and they retaliated during the attempt. On facing resis­tance, the suspect opened fire on the citizens and injur­ing three persons. The sus­pect after the incident tried to hide in the fields to evade arrest but was ultimately caught after the search by citizens and police. Police said that legal action accord­ing to the rules enumerated in criminal code will be taken against the suspect and no le­niency will be shown.