Three injured for resisting robbery attempt in Jhang

JHANG - Bandit injured three persons for resisting robbery in Jhang district, police confirmed on Wednesday. According to the media reports, Police said that the incident occurred in Chak-460 when a robber tried to loot some citizens and they retaliated during the attempt. On facing resistance, the suspect opened fire on the citizens and injuring three persons. The suspect after the incident tried to hide in the fields to evade arrest but was ultimately caught after the search by citizens and police. Police said that legal action according to the rules enumerated in criminal code will be taken against the suspect and no leniency will be shown.