Toyota Indus Motors establishes 1st hybrid vehicle unit in Pakistan investing $100m

Toyota Indus Motors has established the first hybrid vehicle unit in Pakistan with an investment of 100 million dollars, which will start production soon.

This was stated by President of Toyota Asia, Yoshiki Konishi and CEO of Indus Motors Ali Asghar Jamali during their meeting with Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister said Pakistan sees Japan as an important partner for its development and prosperity.

He said manufacturing of hybrid cars in Pakistan will help the country reduce its fuel import bill.