Turkish CG advises KCCI to hold single country exhibition in Istanbul

KARACHI - Turkish Consul General (CG) Cemal Sangu on Wednesday advised Karachi Chamber to look into the possibility of holding Single Country Exhibition in Istanbul for boosting Pakistan’s exports to Turkiye.

The Turkish envoy, exchanging views during visit to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), said that after successfully organising Pakistan’s Single Country Exhibition in Istanbul, a similar Turkiye Exhibition could also be staged in Karachi. “Turkiye and Pakistan were important markets for each other, hence, we must work really hard and unite our energies for advancing the existing trade and investment relations”, he emphasized, adding that Turkiye attached special importance to Pakistan and both countries had been enjoying very strong cultural, religious and trade ties.

Referring to cultural, religious and linguistic similarities of both the countries, he was of the view that despite excellent ties and supporting each other at many international forums bilateral trade remained low. Keeping in view the huge population of Pakistan and Turkiye, he was confident that the two countries could achieve many things together.

Pakistan’s tourism sector offered a lot of opportunities which were also needed to be effectively promoted so that tourists from Turkiye could take interest in the region, Cemal Sangu noted.

Being the largest producer of motorbikes, Pakistan could export the product to Turkiye while Pakistani and Turkish companies could undertake joint venture in Pakistan for producing motorbikes and its tyres and their export to Turkiye and other countries, he said.

He advised KCCI to send a trade delegation to Turkiye for exploring trade and investment opportunities which would be fully facilitated by the Turkish Consulate in Karachi.

“Turkiye Consulate has been issuing long term multiple visits visas to businessmen who are interested in enhancing trade and investment ties with their Turkish counterparts,” he added.

President KCCI Mohammed Tariq Yousuf, while welcoming the Turkish CG, stated that Pakistan-Turkiye bilateral relationship was based on close friendship and brotherhood since 1954. He also appreciated Turkiye’s critical role to help Pakistan in securing GSP-plus status and supporting Pakistan’s exclusion from FATF’s grey list.

He noted that despite huge trade potential between the two countries, Pakistan’s exports to Turkiye during July 22 to April 23 were $270 million compared to $268 million during the corresponding period of last year.

He said that both countries were desirous of having a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which, if materialised, could enhance bilateral trade volume beyond $5 billion and further integrate both economies.

He was of the view that there was a huge potential for joint ventures and investments in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the CPEC and other sectors such as Islamic Finance, Halal food, low-cost housing, infrastructure development, telecommunications, and education.

“Turkey’s auto industry is stepping up efforts to keep pace with the global shift toward electric vehicles. Under Pakistan’s Auto Policy 2021, Turkish auto brands can explore investment opportunities in Pakistan’s Auto Sector due to the big market size”, he added.

KCCI president also stressed the need of establishing institutional linkages among universities and cooperation to exchange, promote and develop inter-country tourism through joint ventures.

Commercial Attache of Turkiye Eyup Yildirim, Senior Vice President KCCI Touseef Ahmed, Vice President Haris Agar, Former President Iftikhar Ahmed Vohra and KCCI Managing Committee Members were also present on the occasion.