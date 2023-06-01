Two gunned down by rivals over land dispute

SARGODHA - Two persons were gunned down by rivals over land dispute here in Johar­abad police limits on Wednesday.

The police said that Khuda Buksh Waliati (55) alongwith Ahmed Khan (51), Hafiz-ur-Rehman and Zubair, residents of Khushab, was returning home after court hearings of their land related case when their rivals Saif-ur-Rehman and Rehmatullah opened fire at their car few miles away from the court. Consequently, Khuda Buksh and Ahmed Khan suf­fered severe bullet injuries and died on the spot. The police concerned reached the spot, shifted the bodies to DHQ hospital. Further investiga­tion was underway.

POLICEMAN INJURED IN FIRING INCIDENT

A constable of Muhafiz Squad sus­tained bullet injuries in the firing in­cident here Bhagtanwala police lim­its on Wednesday.

The police said that Constable Mu­hammad Sarfraz was checking the suspect vehicles at a picket point set up at Bhagtanwala area when some armed motorcyclists opened fire at him and managed to escape from the scene. Rescue team alongwith District Police Officer (DPO), Mu­hammad Faisal Kamran, SDPO Circle Usman Mir reached the spot, while Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital. Meanwhile, the DPO or­dered to arrest the unidentified mo­torcyclists at the earliest.

BOY KILLED IN ROAD MISHAP

A school boy was killed in a road mishap near Bhagtanwala, under the jurisdiction of Laxiaan police station here on Wednesday.

The police said that Dilawar Hus­sain was waiting for his school van at Bhagtanwala bus stop, when a speed­ing van hit and ran over him, killing him on the spot.

The police reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary le­gal formalities. Further investigation was underway.

300 BAGS OF WHEAT RECOVERED

The district administration recov­ered 300 bags of wheat stored ille­gally during a crackdown launched against the wheat hoarders and smugglers in Mianwali district here on Wednesday. According to the of­ficial sources, acting on a tip-off, As­sistant Commissioner (AC) Piplan Ejaz Abdul Kareem alongwith food department team raided at a godown of Imran, commission agent, and re­covered 300 bags of 50-kg wheat, be­side sealing the godown .

FIVE SHOPS SEALED OVER ENCROACHMENT

Anti-encroachment team of Municipal Corporation sealed five shops during an ongoing operation here in the city.

According to a spokesperson, on Wednesday, in the line with special directives of Commissioner Sar­godha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, the anti-encroachment team visited various markets including Ameen Bazaar, Kuchery Bazaar and Liaqat Market and sealed five shops over violation.

Chief Officer Municipal Corpora­tion Tariq Proya said that action would be continue against encroach­ments in the city and hefty fines would also be imposed on violators.

FIVE FARMERS BOOKED OVER WATER THEFT

The irrigation task force team ar­rested five farmers on the charge of water theft from the canals in the dis­trict here on Wednesday.

According to the official sources, the teams of the irrigation depart­ment conducted raids in Chak 46-SB, Jhala Makhdoom village, Chak 25 NB and adjoining areas and caught five farmers, including Muhammad Ali, Shahzad, Muhammad Khan, Arif Hus­sain and Muhammad Ashraf who were stealing water from main canals.

On the reports of irrigation author­ities, police registered cases against the water pilferers.