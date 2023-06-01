Two gunned down by rivals over land dispute

SARGODHA - Two persons were gunned down by rivals over land dispute here in Joharabad police limits on Wednesday.
The police said that Khuda Buksh Waliati (55) alongwith Ahmed Khan (51), Hafiz-ur-Rehman and Zubair, residents of Khushab, was returning home after court hearings of their land related case when their rivals Saif-ur-Rehman and Rehmatullah opened fire at their car few miles away from the court. Consequently, Khuda Buksh and Ahmed Khan suffered severe bullet injuries and died on the spot. The police concerned reached the spot, shifted the bodies to DHQ hospital. Further investigation was underway.
POLICEMAN INJURED IN FIRING INCIDENT
A constable of Muhafiz Squad sustained bullet injuries in the firing incident here Bhagtanwala police limits on Wednesday.
The police said that Constable Muhammad Sarfraz was checking the suspect vehicles at a picket point set up at Bhagtanwala area when some armed motorcyclists opened fire at him and managed to escape from the scene. Rescue team alongwith District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SDPO Circle Usman Mir reached the spot, while Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital. Meanwhile, the DPO ordered to arrest the unidentified motorcyclists at the earliest.
BOY KILLED IN ROAD MISHAP
A school boy was killed in a road mishap near Bhagtanwala, under the jurisdiction of Laxiaan police station here on Wednesday.
The police said that Dilawar Hussain was waiting for his school van at Bhagtanwala bus stop, when a speeding van hit and ran over him, killing him on the spot.
The police reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities. Further investigation was underway.
300 BAGS OF WHEAT RECOVERED
The district administration recovered 300 bags of wheat stored illegally during a crackdown launched against the wheat hoarders and smugglers in Mianwali district here on Wednesday. According to the official sources, acting on a tip-off, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Piplan Ejaz Abdul Kareem alongwith food department team raided at a godown of Imran, commission agent, and recovered 300 bags of 50-kg wheat, beside sealing the godown .
FIVE SHOPS SEALED OVER ENCROACHMENT
Anti-encroachment team of Municipal Corporation sealed five shops during an ongoing operation here in the city.
According to a spokesperson, on Wednesday, in the line with special directives of Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, the anti-encroachment team visited various markets including Ameen Bazaar, Kuchery Bazaar and Liaqat Market and sealed five shops over violation.
Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Tariq Proya said that action would be continue against encroachments in the city and hefty fines would also be imposed on violators.
FIVE FARMERS BOOKED OVER WATER THEFT
The irrigation task force team arrested five farmers on the charge of water theft from the canals in the district here on Wednesday.
According to the official sources, the teams of the irrigation department conducted raids in Chak 46-SB, Jhala Makhdoom village, Chak 25 NB and adjoining areas and caught five farmers, including Muhammad Ali, Shahzad, Muhammad Khan, Arif Hussain and Muhammad Ashraf who were stealing water from main canals.
On the reports of irrigation authorities, police registered cases against the water pilferers.