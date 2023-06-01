Two more PTI ex-MPAs from Kohistan quit party

ABBOTTA BAD - Two more former MPA s from Kohistan which was a stronghold of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have resigned from the party, expressing dissatisfaction over the party policies.

Mohammad Dildar Khan (PK- 25 Kohistan) and Abdul Ghaffar Shah (PK-26 Lower Kohistan) announced their party resignations in a news conference at Abbottabad Press Club.

Both have paid tribute to Pak Army and strongly condemned what happened on May 9. Mohammad Dildar Khan, who will contest the next elections independently, stated that he will not join any other party. Abdul Ghafoor Shah said he distanced himself from PTI and continue to work for the welfare of the people of his constituency.