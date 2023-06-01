Thursday, June 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Two more PTI ex-MPAs from Kohistan quit party

APP
June 01, 2023
Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

ABBOTTA BAD    -    Two more former MPA s from Kohistan which was a stronghold of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have resigned from the party, expressing dissatisfaction over the party policies.

Mohammad Dildar Khan (PK- 25 Kohistan) and Abdul Ghaffar Shah (PK-26 Lower Kohistan) announced their party resignations in a news conference at Abbottabad Press Club.

Both have paid tribute to Pak Army and strongly condemned what happened on May 9. Mohammad Dildar Khan, who will contest the next elections independently, stated that he will not join any other party. Abdul Ghafoor Shah said he distanced himself from PTI and continue to work for the welfare of the people of his constituency.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1685507219.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023