Two policemen injured in Multan raid

MULTAN - Two police constables were wounded by the accused’s attack during a raid in limits of Shujabad police station.

As per detail, police held raid near Adda Pull Kharan situated in jurisdiction of thana Shujabad Khakhi.

While seeing the police party, ac­cused opened straight fire resulting two constables Kaleem and Arslan in­jured. The accused escaped while po­lice surrounded the area and started search operation.

The wounded police officials were shifted to the hospital. Search for the accused was still underway with po­lice hoped that the outlaws would be arrested very soon.

THREE INJURED IN FIRING AT CLOCK TOWER

At least three people were wounded as result of blind firing at clock tower square, police said.

SHO of Chehlyak police station claimed to have arrested two of the accused while chasing them after the incident.

Accused identified as Tahir, She­hzad, Ali, Abrar and their unidenti­fied accomplices succeeded to es­cape after the crime.

The injured were identified as Sabir, Jaffer and Imran transported to hospital for treatment.

Police suspected the incident caused due to the old enmity.