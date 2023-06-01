Two security personnel martyred in terrorist attack along Pakistan-Iran border

Two security forces personnel were martyred during intense fire exchange with terrorists in Singwan Area of Dist Kech of Balochistan along Pakistan-Iran Border.

According to ISPR, a group of terrorists targeted a security forces' post in Singwan area of District Kech of Balochistan along Pakistan-Iran border.

Since troops on the post were already alert and responded gallantly with all available weapons, a heavy fire exchange ensued. Security forces pushed back the terrorists successfully.

However, during the intense fire exchange, two brave soldiers, Sepoy Hasnain Ishtiaq and Sepoy Inayat Ullah embraced martyrdom while fighting bravely with the terrorists.

Security forces have launched an immediate sanitization operation in the area and are in communication with Iranian authorities across as well to deny terrorists any opportunity to escape.

Meanwhile, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan has strongly condemned terrorist attack and paid tributes to the martyred soldiers.

In a statement, he highlighted the professionalism and dedication of the security forces, saying that the successful retreat of the terrorists was a testament to the excellent training the soldiers.

On the other hand, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also condemned the attack of the miscreants at the security forces' check post at Kech district.

In a statement, he expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two security personnel in the firing incident.