Two soldiers martyred in cross-border firing from Iran

Web Desk
1:43 PM | June 01, 2023
Two Pakistan army soldiers embraced martyrdom after terrorists from across the Iran border targeted a security forces’ post in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to the military’s media wing, a group of terrorists targeted a security forces’ post in Singwan area of District Kech in Balochistan along the Pakistan-Iran border.

Since troops on the post were already alert and responded gallantly with all available weapons, a heavy fire exchange ensued, the ISPR said, adding that the security forces pushed back the terrorists successfully.

However, during the intense fire exchange, two soldiers embraced martyrdom while fighting bravely with the terrorists.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Hasnain Ishtiaq, a 34 years-old resident of district Dera Ghazi Khan, and Sepoy Inayat Ullah, a 27 years-old resident of district Jhal Magsi.

The ISPR said that the security forces have launched an immediate sanitisation operation in the area and are in communication with Iranian authorities across as well to deny terrorists any opportunity to escape.

It said that the security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace and stability all along the borders in Balochistan.

