Two titles each for Ibrahim, Aiman in Punjab Junior Badminton C’ships

LAHORE-Muhammad Abrahim (Rawalpindi) and Aiman Fatima (Bahawalpur) clinched men’s and women’s U-19 singles and doubles titles in the Punjab Junior Badminton Championships 2023 that concluded here on Wednesday.

In the men singles U-19 final, Muhammad Ibrahim beat Muhammad Faiz by 21-23, 21-7, 21-19 while in the men’s doubles U-19 final, Muhammad Ibrahim/Abdullah Tahir beat Saad Amir/Amer Hassan Janjua by 21-16, 17-21, 25-23 to claim the brace of the titles.

In the women singles U-19 final, Ms Aiman Fatima (Bahawalpur) defeated Kanz Ul Eman (Rawalpindi) by 21-18, 16-21, 21-17 for the first title while she completed the brace of the title by winning the women’s U-19 doubles title, where she, partnering with Tayyaba Shafiq (LHR), beat Kanz Ul Eman/Kashmine Nadeem (Multan) by 21-17, 21-10.

Meanwhile in the boy’s singles U-15 final, Khuzaima Shahzad (FSD) beat Muhammad Suleman (Attock) by 16-21, 21-18, 21-15 and in the boy’s singles U-17 final, Abdullah Tahir (Multan) beat Muhammad Ahmad (Faisalabad) by 15-21, 21-18, 21-17 and in the girl’s singles U-17 final, Kashmine Nadeem (Multan) beat Sameen Faisal (Jehlum) by 21-11, 21-16.

Wajid Ali Chaudhry, President Pakistan Badminton Federation, was the chief guest of the final ceremony. He distributed trophies, certificates and cash prizes amongst the finalists.