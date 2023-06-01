Thursday, June 01, 2023
UK CGS acknowledges achievements of Pakistan Army

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 01, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -    Chief of General Staff (CGS) UK Army General Sir Patrick Nich­olas Yardley Monrad Sanders called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at General Headquar­ters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. 

Upon arrival at the GHQ, CGS UK Army laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuha­da. A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of hon­our to the visiting dignitary, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). During the meeting, regional security issues and matters of mutu­al interest were discussed, according to the ISPR.

The visiting dignitary ac­knowledged the sacrifices and achievements of Pakistan Army in the fight against ter­rorism and efforts for bring­ing peace and stability in the region. Earlier, CGS UK also called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Commit­tee at Joint Staff Headquar­ters, Rawalpindi, according to the ISPR.

