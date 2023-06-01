UK CGS acknowledges achievements of Pakistan Army

ISLAMABAD - Chief of General Staff (CGS) UK Army General Sir Patrick Nicholas Yardley Monrad Sanders called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.
Upon arrival at the GHQ, CGS UK Army laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). During the meeting, regional security issues and matters of mutual interest were discussed, according to the ISPR.
The visiting dignitary acknowledged the sacrifices and achievements of Pakistan Army in the fight against terrorism and efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region. Earlier, CGS UK also called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi, according to the ISPR.