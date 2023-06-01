Thursday, June 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

US House passes debt ceiling bill, averting crisis

US House passes debt ceiling bill, averting crisis
Anadolu
8:35 AM | June 01, 2023
International

The US House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday to avert a catastrophic default on the nation’s debt before a June 5 deadline.

The Republican-controlled House voted 314-117, sending the bill to the Senate.

In the final vote,165 Democrats and 149 Republicans backed the bill negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden.

The bill, which suspends the $31.4 trillion cap on the federal government's borrowing limit through January 2025, needs to be passed by the Senate before Biden signs it into law.

The debt limit was hit in January, but the Treasury Department has taken steps to ensure that the US continues to pay its bills.

''Tonight, the House took a critical step forward to prevent a first-ever default and protect our country’s hard-earned and historic economic recovery,'' Biden said in a statement after the vote.

''This budget agreement is a bipartisan compromise. Neither side got everything it wanted.''

Two gunned down by rivals over land dispute

He thanked Speaker McCarthy and his team for negotiating in ''good faith.''

Biden urged the Senate to pass the bill as quickly as possible so that he can sign it into law.

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1685592833.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023