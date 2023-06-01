Wanted militant shot dead in DIK encounter

Peshawar - In a shoot-out, the police and the Counter Terrorism Department on Wednesday shot dead wanted militant in Dera Ismail Khan district.

According to an official, the CTD, district police, and intelligence agencies collaborated on an intelligence-based operation (IBO) to apprehend terrorist Mazhar Khan, the son of Jahangir Khan, who led the TTP Gandapur Chapter subgroup.

In Kot Essa village, the precincts of Police Station Daraband, he was wanted in at least eight incidents involving the targeted killing of police and other law enforcement agencies personnel.

Cops receive performance awards: Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan conferred awards on police officers for their performance. At the ceremony, the IGP said that police officers and jawans who excel in the line of duty will receive rewards and encouragement everywhere they go.

At a ceremony conducted at CPO Peshawar, he presented cash and commendation certificates to police officials and jawans from Peshawar, Haripur, and Tank districts. Recently the Peshawar police conducted several operations and successfully tracked down and apprehended a number of auto thieves, mobile snatchers, and dacoits during a crackdown, recovering stolen goods from their possession. In a raid on proclaimed felons implicated in a dozen murder, attempted murder, and abduction cases, the Haripur police gave it their all and shown remarkable bravery. Similar to how Tank police defeated terrorist organisations in two different engagements with miscreants by displaying extraordinary bravery and gallantry.

Akhtar Hayat Khan praised the police forces’ dedication and professionalism in these situations. He claimed that locating, apprehending, and retrieving the stolen property as well as the true culprit spoke volumes about the KP police’s dedication to professionalism and top-notch policing. The KP police are receiving much-needed assistance from other law enforcement agencies. The IGP said that because of their excellent cooperation, even the most difficult cases are resolved quickly.

The IGP went on to say that as a force commander, it gave him great pleasure and professional satisfaction to recognise and reward jawans for good work. He urged the recipients to view each incident as a challenge and do their best to find the real suspect in order to increase the success and recognition of the KP police.

The IGP presented monetary awards and certificates of recognition to police personnel and jawans. They included SSP Operation Haroon-ur-Rasheed of the Peshawar Police, SP Muhammad Umar of the Faqir Abad Circle, SP Waqas Rafiq of the Cantt Peshawar, and SP Faqir Abad. District Haripur Police Constables Sadaqat Shah, Muhammad Umair, Imran, and Tariq Ahmad, SDPO Peshawar Cantt Inspector Sajjad Hussain Khan, SHO East Cantt Inspector Naeem Haider, SHO Police Station Town Sub Inspector Ibrahim Khan, PAS I Salman Latif Inspector Arif Khan, Inspector Imtiaz Khan, AS I Tariq Saleem, Constables Zubair, Qadeer, and Bilal, as well as Kaleemullah Jan, Jehanzeb, Eid-ur-Rahman, Muhammad Zubair, Shaukat Ullah, and Latif Khan of the District Tank Police also won the awards.