‘Warsak Canal System project to solve water shortage problems of farmers’

Peshawar    -   The Caretaker Minister for Irrigation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fazal Elahi, conducted a thorough visit to the project directorate overseeing the Remodeling of the Warsak Canal System project.

The minister expressed his optimism, stating that the remodelling efforts would enable the irrigation of thousands of acres of land in Peshawar and Nowshera. Upon completion, the project is expected to increase the water flow by seven and a half hundred cusecs, alleviating water shortage issues for farmers.

During the meeting at the project directorate, the minister received a comprehensive briefing from the Project Director, Rooh ul Mohsin, who highlighted that the current water flow from Warsak Dam is 500 cusecs, a number set to rise to 1250 cusecs after the completion of the remodelling project.

The minister was also informed about the construction progress, development challenges, and detailed statistics related to efficiency, cost, and expenses. Fazal Elahi commended the project directorate for their dedication and stressed the vital role of dams in agricultural and national development. Recognizing the significance of an optimal irrigation system, particularly for areas like Peshawar and Nowshera, which heavily rely on Wersak Dam, the minister directed that construction quality should not be compromised.

The meeting concluded with Special Assistant Salma Begum distributing certificates to participants of a training workshop and extending her congratulations.

