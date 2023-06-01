Who is behind phone tapping, IHC asks govt to explain

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday asked the government to inform it about the elements responsible for recording audios and stopped the special parliamentary body from proceeding against former SC chief justice Saqib Nisar’s son by suspending his summons issued by the National Assembly’s special committee probing his alleged audio-leaks.
Justice Babar Sattar made the remarks while hearing a plea filed by Najam Saqib, son of ex-CJP Nisar, against a special committee formed by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to probe audio clips allegedly featuring his voice.
The IHC bench over-ruled the office objections and issued notices to the respondents directing them to submit their para-wise comments in this matter. Besides this, Justice Sattar also appointed senior lawyers including Aitzaz Ahsan, Makhdoom Ali Khan, Mian Raza Rabbani former Chairman of Senate and Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha Advocate and parliamentarian, as amici to assist the court in this matter.
The bench said that to the extent that recording of phone calls is permitted, which public authority or agency is authorized to do so, how is the right of a citizen to liberty and privacy to be balanced against the interest of the State in recording phone calls or undertaking surveillance and which agency is vested with legal authority to undertake such balancing exercise? and in the event that there is no legal sanction to tap phones, record telecommunication between citizens or undertake surveillance, which public authority or agency is to be held liable for such surveillance and encroachment over the right of citizens to liberty and privacy and/or release of illegally recorded private conversations to the public? Justice Sattar noted in his written order, “Given that the subject-matter involves interpretation of the constitutional scheme of separation of powers, and further the relationship between the citizen and the State and the latter’s role in protecting the fundamental rights of citizens guaranteed by the Constitution, this Court would like to appoint” the aforementioned lawyers as amici to assist the court. Mian Najam had moved the court through his counsels Sardar Latif Khosa and Shoaib Shaheen Advocate. Justice Sattar stated that the Parliament has no authority to inquire and investigate into the matter as even in the event that any action attributed to the petitioner constituted an offence under any law in force, the power of inquiry and investigation regarding actions of citizens is an executive function.
He observed that the subject-matter of the petition involves determination of the constitutional domain of the Executive and the Legislature. The scheme of our Constitution envisages separation of powers between the three-pillars of the State i.e. the Parliament, the Executive and the Judiciary.