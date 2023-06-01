Who is behind phone tapping, IHC asks govt to explain

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday asked the government to inform it about the elements re­sponsible for recording audios and stopped the special parliamentary body from proceeding against for­mer SC chief justice Saqib Nisar’s son by suspending his summons is­sued by the National Assembly’s special committee probing his al­leged audio-leaks.

Justice Babar Sattar made the re­marks while hearing a plea filed by Najam Saqib, son of ex-CJP Nisar, against a special committee formed by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to probe audio clips allegedly featuring his voice.

The IHC bench over-ruled the of­fice objections and issued notices to the respondents directing them to submit their para-wise comments in this matter. Besides this, Justice Sattar also appointed senior law­yers including Aitzaz Ahsan, Makh­doom Ali Khan, Mian Raza Rabba­ni former Chairman of Senate and Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha Advo­cate and parliamentarian, as amici to assist the court in this matter.

The bench said that to the extent that recording of phone calls is per­mitted, which public authority or agency is authorized to do so, how is the right of a citizen to liberty and privacy to be balanced against the interest of the State in record­ing phone calls or undertaking sur­veillance and which agency is vest­ed with legal authority to undertake such balancing exercise? and in the event that there is no legal sanction to tap phones, record telecommu­nication between citizens or under­take surveillance, which public au­thority or agency is to be held liable for such surveillance and encroach­ment over the right of citizens to lib­erty and privacy and/or release of illegally recorded private conver­sations to the public? Justice Sat­tar noted in his written order, “Giv­en that the subject-matter involves interpretation of the constitutional scheme of separation of powers, and further the relationship between the citizen and the State and the latter’s role in protecting the fundamen­tal rights of citizens guaranteed by the Constitution, this Court would like to appoint” the aforementioned lawyers as amici to assist the court. Mian Najam had moved the court through his counsels Sardar Lat­if Khosa and Shoaib Shaheen Advo­cate. Justice Sattar stated that the Parliament has no authority to in­quire and investigate into the matter as even in the event that any action attributed to the petitioner consti­tuted an offence under any law in force, the power of inquiry and in­vestigation regarding actions of cit­izens is an executive function.

He observed that the subject-mat­ter of the petition involves determi­nation of the constitutional domain of the Executive and the Legislature. The scheme of our Constitution en­visages separation of powers be­tween the three-pillars of the State i.e. the Parliament, the Executive and the Judiciary.