Thursday, June 01, 2023
Wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain expected in various parts of country

Web Desk
10:00 AM | June 01, 2023
National

Wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain with few hailstorm and isolated heavyfalls is expected in Punjab, Upper Sindh,

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North east Balochistan, Islamabad,Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:  

Islamabad and Peshawar ninteen degree centigrade, Lahore eighteen, Karachi thirty,  Quetta and Gilgit seventeen, Murree ten and Muzaffarabad sixteen degree centigrade.    

According to weather forecast of Met Officefor Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind/thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag , Baramula, Jammu, Pulwama, Shopian and Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:   

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula twelve degree centigrade, Jammu twenty, Leh seven, Shopian and Anantnag eleven degree centigrade.  

