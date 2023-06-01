YDA announces Punjab-wide OPD strike on Thursday over doctor torture

Young Doctors Association (YDA) on Wednesday announced one-day OPD strike in Punjab’s public hospitals tomorrow (Thursday) in protest against brutal torture on a doctor in Lahore’s Children Hospital.

Reports said that attendants of a 7-month old child took on Dr Saad Rafique after their child, who had been received at the hospital for treatment of measles and later developed pnei, died. It enraged his family, reportedly including a personnel from Sindh police, and they started beating Dr Saad. “The attendants took him alone inside a room, forced his head down into a sink, and beat him,” reports added.

The family held doctors responsible for the "negligence".

They kept on shouting and demanding something so that they might behead Dr Saad, eye witnesses said. “Later, as the matter intensified, other attendants came to Dr Saad’s rescue but until then, his skull and nose had suffered considerable damage,” they added.

An FIR was lodged at Nasserabad police station.

YDA senior-vice president Dr Farrukh Javed said, “Dr. Saad is in the ICU fighting for his life because his skull was fractured and he was seriously injured”.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Dr Saad wasn't the doctor for that baby; he was just sitting in his room when these morons came and started beating up the doctor. The attendants were consulted, and they said do not resuscitate the baby (DNR is the patient's choice; if they said do not resuscitate, then ethically, doctors can't resuscitate the patient)”.

YDA spokesperson Dr Kashif said, “The attendants had signed the DNR a month ago but as they got the news of the death of their child, they went furious and starting beating Dr Saad”. “The YDA demands the government to ensure safety of doctors at workplace and bring the perpetrators to justice,” he added.

Dr Ruhma, a house officer at Jinnah Hospital, said a legislation must be constituted to ensure that “anyone who takes the extreme step should be punished”. “Steps must also be taken to educate such uneducated people", she added.

A Twitter user wrote, "This is your future if you stay in this country to “serve”,this is how you get served,as i said yesterday to new doctors".