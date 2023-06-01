Zoo elephant 'Madhubala' infected with blood parasite

In a concerning development, the beloved zoo elephant, Madhubala, has been diagnosed with a blood parasite infection on Thursday.

The authorities have swiftly taken action to safeguard the elephant's health and prevent the spread of the infection.

Today, the first dose of a vaccine was administered to Madhubala in order to protect her from further complications caused by the parasite. The dedicated veterinary team will closely monitor her progress, and the second dose of the vaccine is scheduled to be given after a period of 15 days.

To ensure a comprehensive assessment of Madhubala condition, zoo authorities have decided to send her blood samples for laboratory testing precisely 15 days after the administration of the vaccine.

Based on the results of these tests, a decision will be made regarding Madhubala relocation to the Safari Park.

The director of the zoo highlighted the significance of taking immediate action to mitigate the spread of the infection. As a preventive measure, a disinfectant spray campaign has been initiated throughout the zoo premises.

The authorities are working on an emergency basis, focusing not only on the health of Madhubala but also on the well-being of other rare species of animals housed within the zoo.