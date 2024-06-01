2 persons shot dead in twin cities

ISLAMABAD / RAWALPINDI - As many as two persons were gunned down in different localities of twin cities here on Friday, informed sources. In Islamabad, a man shot dead his brother over property dispute. The murder incident occured in limits of PS Humak. Police registered case against the killer and began investigation. According to sources, a shopkeeper namely Malik Amir Shehbaz was sitting in his shop when an unknown gunman launched armed attack on him. “Malik Amir Shehzad suffered bullet injuries and died due to excessive bleeding,” they said adding that the attacker managed to escape from the scene. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to hospital for autopsy. Gujar Khan police station investigators reached at crime scene and collected evidence besides recording statements of eyewitnesses as part of their investigation. A case was registered against the killer while further investigation was on.