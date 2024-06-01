Ambassador of Korea visits PMAS AAUR

RAWALPINDI - The Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Park Ki Jun has said that Pakistan and the Republic of Korea have a long-lasting friendship. He stated this as a chief guest at the ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Friday.

The MoU was signed between PMAS-AAUR, the Korean Society of Agricultural Engineering (KSAE) and Pakistan Society of Agricultural Engineering (PSAE), on cooperation in academic and research related activities.

The Ambassador said that the Government of Korea would do its best to enhance the development of Pakistan especially in the field of agriculture and education. Under the Mou, all parties agreed for cooperation on societal development and areas of mutual academic interest related to research. Academic cooperation between the PSAE, KSAE & PMAS-AAUR aims to strengthen scientific and technical partnerships between the two countries.

The societies PSAE, KSAE and the University PMAS-AAUR agree to cooperate across a wide range of mutual interests with specific agreements governing individual subject areas.

This cooperation focused on the joint academic research project under the Korea-Pakistan partnership, including participation in joint conferences, seminars, workshops, and knowledge/ skill exchange programs.

Furthermore, joint research proposals can be submitted to the Korean and Pakistani funding agencies, including KOICA, NRF, and HEC etc, to secure additional funding for joint ventures of research collaboration.

Prof. Dr. Muhamamd Naeem Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR, Mr. Seung Jin Maeng Ph.D President KSAE and Engr. Mansoor Rizvi President PSAE signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. Earlier, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR welcomed the ambassador and Koica delegation. Dr. Muhammad Azam gave a detailed briefing on the educational, research and extension programmes of the university and its future plans.

An International Seminar on “Transferring Innovative Technologies for Environmental Water Management between Korea and Pakistan” was also held at PMAS-AAUR. The seminar was jointly organized by the PMAS-AAUR office of Research Innovation and Commercialization, Faculty of Agricultural Engineering, KSAE and PSAE.