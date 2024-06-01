Saturday, June 01, 2024
Amina Wattoo Kasuri hosts international delegates at The Lighthouse Orphanage in Islamabad

June 01, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Amina Wattoo Kasuri, founder and executive director of The Lighthouse Orphanage, hosted an esteemed gathering of spouses of heads of mission from various countries at The Lighthouse Orphanage in Islamabad.

The event saw the attendance of the wives of ambassadors from Jordan, Japan, Denmark, France, Palestine, Turkiye, Ukraine, Italy, Finland, Belgium, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). These distinguished guests toured the facilities, interacted with the children, and gained insight into the orphanage’s efforts to provide a nurturing and supportive environment for orphaned children.

The visiting dignitaries expressed their admiration for the remarkable work being done at The Lighthouse Orphanage. They commended Amina Wattoo Kasuri and her team for their dedication and commitment to improving the lives of the children in their care. The wives of the ambassadors appreciated the comprehensive support system provided by the orphanage, which includes education, healthcare, and emotional well-being. The event not only highlighted the significance of international cooperation in humanitarian efforts but also reinforced the shared commitment to fostering a brighter future for orphaned children worldwide.

