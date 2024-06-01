Animal markets to be set up in Punjab from June 6

LAHORE - The Punjab Local Government Department has given a deadline of June 6 to the commissioners and deputy commissioners for establishment of cattle markets in all districts of the province.

According to the local government official sources, it has been decided that the government will not collect fees from traders on sacrificial animals. Meanwhile, Section 144 will also be enforced to take action against illegal markets.

According to sources, one permanent and eight temporary animal markets will be established in the provincial metropolis. Furthermore, medical camps would also be set up for lumpy skin vaccine and Congo virus spray, they said.

“Holidays of officers and staff have been stopped to ensure cleanliness,” the local government department official said.

Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique said on Friday that illegal markets would not be allowed. The Local Government Department officials informed APP that in this connection, instructions had been given to all deputy commissioners for the animal market quotas, electricity, water, parking, and other best possible facilities for the visitors and customers.