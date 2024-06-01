APCC approves Rs1221b PSDP, 3.6pc GDP growth target for FY2024-25

ISLAMABAD - The Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) on Friday approved the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) at Rs1221 billion and a GDP growth target of 3.6 percent for the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25.

However, the annual development plan of the provinces could not be finalized as only two provinces i.e Punjab and Sindh have provided their ADPs, for the upcoming fiscal, while Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have not furnished their proposed ADPs. Punjab has submitted a proposed ADP of Rs700 billion, while Sindh has a proposed ADP of Rs741 billion.

The meeting of the APCC, which was held under the chairmanship of the deputy chairman of Planning Commission, approved the PSDP at Rs 1221 billion for the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25. The officials of federal ministries/divisions, provincial governments and State Bank of Pakistan attended the meeting. The proposed PSDP and Annual Plan 2024-25 will be presented to National Economic Council (NEC) for further approval.

It has been proposed to allocate Rs877 billion for the infrastructure projects, including energy, transport & communications, water and physical planning & housing, which is Rs 324 billion higher than the allocations of Rs553 billion during the ongoing fiscal year. The allocations for social sector i.e health, Education including HEC and others, has been slashed by Rs 120 billion from the existing Rs 203 billion to Rs 83 billion. No allocation has been proposed for the SDGs. For Special Areas (AJ&K,GB) Rs 51 billion has been proposed, Rs 57 billion for merged districts, science & IT Rs 104 billion, governance Rs29 billion, production sectors i.e. food & agriculture and industries, Rs 21 billion.

The APCC noted that ministries/divisions initially requested over Rs. 2.8 trillion for projects. However, due to fiscal constraints, the essential funding requirements were discussed with the Ministry of Finance. Consequently, the provisional size of the PSDP was set at Rs1221 billion. The formulation of the PSDP faced several challenges, including rising throw-forward, additional demands and provincial projects of devolved nature.

Ministries/Divisions initially demanded over Rs. 2.7 trillion for 1366 projects having throw-forward of over Rs 9 trillion for PSDP 2024-25. M/o PD&SI in consultation with ministries/divisions worked out bare minimum demand of Rs2.49 trillion for PSDP 2024-25. Finance Division was persuaded to convey IBC of Rs1500 billion. However, Finance Division conveyed IBC of Rs1221 billion for PSDP 2024-25.

The forum was apprised about the challenges faced in formulation of PSDP for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The major challenges included thin spreading of PSDP allocation and rising throw-forward, rising throw-forward exacerbates challenges in prioritizing and completing ongoing projects, significantly high demand for rupee cover against foreign exchange /foreign aid component, additional demands for post-flood 2022 rehabilitation efforts and implementation of 5Es initiatives aimed at economic recovery and resilience.

Issuing policy guidelines, the forum said that Finance Division releases loans and advances in the shape of cash development loans (CDL) to some sector organizations including National Highway Authority (NHA), Power Division and Information & Broadcasting. In case of default (non-payment of outstanding dues against CDL), the recovery of dues (principle & markup) is made at source from the quarterly releases authorized from PSDP for the budgeted projects. At source deduction of CDL dues from development budget not only affects the cash flow/work plan of budgeted projects but also causes cost and time over run in the long run. Thus, the expected financial and economic benefits from important highways and power projects are delayed and minimized besides affecting future cash flow through cost and time overrun. The matter may be resolved beforehand by the Finance Division so that CDL repayment from development budget may be avoided.

A number of federally funded projects under the sponsorship of Finance Division are being executed by the provinces. Funds to such schemes are generally released to Provincial Account No. 1. This results into delay in transferring the released funds to project authorities and reporting of financial progress about a specific project. During the PSDP Reviews, it has been observed that funds are not timely released by provincial finance departments to project authorities. In this regard, the Finance Division/CGA on recommendations of Planning Commission devised the procedure of Asaan Assignment Account 2020 which inter-alia, stipulates release of funds to federally funded projects being executed by provinces may be made through Assignment Account to ensure uninterrupted flow of funds to project authorities. The procedure should be fully complied with for all the provincially executed projects under the Finance Division. It has been decided that no further funding will be provided from development to ERRA in future.

APCC advised ministries/divisions to prioritize core national projects, foreign aided projects, fund projects with high expenditures for timely completion, prioritize federal, clear pending liabilities. PSDP formulation process was guided by NEC and SIFC recommendations/directions. Following adjustments, the proposed PSDP for 2024-25 was slightly modified, with specific allocations detailed for various sectors.

The sectoral strategy of the proposed PSDP 2024-25 includes allocations for infrastructure development and promoting industrial linkages, energy sufficiency, augmenting water resources, improving transport and communications, emphasizing social sectors, science and IT, governance, production sectors, and ensuring balanced regional development.

Regarding the Annual Plan 2023-24, the forum noted that the economy moderately recovered in 2023-24 and grew by 2.4%. The primary driver of growth was agriculture sector, posting a growth rate of 6.3%, owing to bumper outputs of wheat, cotton and rice. Industrial sector grew by 1.2% mainly due to slowdown in large-scale manufacturing activities. However, there was growth in mining and quarrying, small-scale manufacturing, and construction. Services sector also registered 1.2% growth as wholesale and retail trade experienced a mere 0.3% growth. Transport, storage and communications also recorded a low growth of 1.2% due to subdued demand.

Total revenue collection grew by 41% during July-March 2023-24 that outpaced the 36.6% growth of total expenditure. Both tax and non-tax revenues grew by 29.3% and 89.8%, respectively. Markup expenditure constituted 40% of total expenditure.

During July-April 2023-24, average inflation was recorded at 26% as compared to 28.2% in the same period of last year. A continuously declining inflationary trend has been observed since January 2024. External sector encountered several challenges at the start of 2023-24. Subsequently, narrowing of current account deficit, inflows from IMF/other foreign donors and measures taken by the government/SBP improved the foreign exchange reserves position that stabilized exchange rate. The forum declared that economic outlook for the next year is positive with a growth target of 3.6%. Agriculture is expected to grow at 2% in 2024-25, industry by 4.4% on the back of expected LSM growth of 3.5%. Industrial sector is expected to get boost from improved inputs and energy supplies on the back of anticipated fall in global oil and commodity prices. Services sector is also expected to grow at 4.1% which will be complemented by expected growth of 3.1% in commodity producing sectors. Total investment-to-GDP ratio is expected to increase from 13.1% in 2023-24 to 14.2% in 2024-25 due to expected economic turnout, improved business environment and political stability. National savings are targeted at 13.3% of GDP. Fiscal deficit is expected to narrow down on the back of fiscal consolidation measures and domestic average inflation is expected to moderate to 12% owing to falling global inflation.