Artists enthrall people at concert to commemorate Azerbaijan’s 106th anniversary

Paris - A concert dedicated to the 106th anniversary of the Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan was held in Paris in which artists enthralled people.

The concert was organized by the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan (AAA) with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Committee of State responsible for the Diaspora. Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to France Leyla Abullaeva, French MP André Villiers, members of the Board of Directors of AAA as well as businessmen, artists, professors and journalists took part at the event.

Jérôme Béguin, member of the AAA board of directors, then spoke, thanking the partners of the event. He spoke about the important role of Azerbaijan on the international scene and the difficulties it encountered during these years of independence. He also thanked the friends of Azerbaijan in France who play an important role in promoting Azerbaijan to the French public. Jérôme Béguin declared that the Association would continue its activities with determination and continue to further strengthen its efforts to introduce Azerbaijan to the French public.

At the concert, Azerbaijani pianist Nazkhanim Dadashova and Azerbaijani soprano singer Gulsum Khalilova performed works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers. During the concert, the folk songs “Sari Gelin”, “Latchin”, “The Man Sets Down” by Gara Garayev and “Arzu” by Niyazi, among other works, were performed. Gulsum Khalilova received her musical training in Baku at the Mstislav Rostropovich Music Academy and the Uzeyir Hajibeyov Music Academy. She has won many competitions, including the international competition “Stars of the Future” in 2016 (1st place) and the republican competition “Azerbaijani Songs” in 2017 (3rd place).

Nazkhanim Dadashova studied at the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory. His name is included in the Golden Book of Young Talents of Azerbaijan. She is a laureate of numerous national and international competitions, as well as the Gara Garayev International Piano Competition in Baku in 2010 (3rd place) and the Rubinstein International Piano Competition in Paris in 2012 (3rd place). Famous singer Jony (Jahid Huseyinli) also participated in the event to perform the folk song “Sari gelin”. The evening ended with a festive reception.

Madam Ambassador, Leyla Abdullayeva, spoke about Azerbaijan’s journey since independence. She recalled that 106 years ago, on May 28, the first parliamentary democratic state in the Muslim world, the Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan (GDR), was created. The ambassador affirmed that the first republic had allowed great democratic advances, and that one of its greatest achievements had been to grant the right to vote to women.

The ambassador further recalled that Azerbaijan, which gained its independence in 1991, experienced difficult years of struggle to preserve its territorial integrity. Leyla Abdullayeva also mentioned that our country will host the COP29 global conference at the end of this year. She stressed that it is a great challenge, a great responsibility as well as a great pride.