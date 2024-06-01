Saturday, June 01, 2024
ATC issues Imran Khan’s production order for June 28

ATC issues Imran Khan's production order for June 28
Ali Hamza
June 01, 2024
Islamabad  -   Anti-Terrorism Court -II Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra ordered to issue Robkar for the production of former prime minister Imran Khan in court for June 28 hearing.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra was presiding over a hearing at Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad on Friday in an FIR registered at P.S. Ramna, Islamabad last year in violation of section 144, vandalism, attacking police vehicles and Federal Judicial Complex on February 28th, 2023.  Judge Sipra also issued bailable warrants of arrest on the tune of Rs. 5000 each of Abid Ullah, Hammad Azhar, Farrukh Habib, Murad Saeed, and Hassan Khan Niazi.

Ali Nawaz Awan, Shibli Faraz, Col (retd) M. Asim, and Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi who are also accused in the case were present in the courtroom. Adv. Sardar Masroof, Amna Ali, and Ansar Kiyani were representing the accused, meanwhile, Raja Naveed Hussain was the Special Public Prosecutor.  Sardar Masroof argued before the court that more than 50 accused have been granted bail in the case and other accused who were hiding have started appearing before the court, so the court must start discharging the accused from this case to which Judge Sipra replied the case is not at this stage yet.

Judge Sipra adjourned the hearing till June 28th and told the defense lawyers to make sure all absent accused are present in court on the next hearing.

